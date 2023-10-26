Fibrocor Therapeutics

Fibrocor was established in 2017 as a collaboration of leading experts in fibrosis from University of Toronto-affiliated research institutions at St Michael’s and Mount Sinai hospitals.

The company has identified three programs at or near the pre-clinical candidate stage from a vast pool of novel fibrosis-related targets. Two small molecule programs, with the lead program in the PCC stage as of Q4 2023, and a second program in the late lead optimization stage (FIB992 and FIB991, respectively).