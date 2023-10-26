Sunday 24 November 2024

Fibrocor Therapeutics

A Canadian, privately held developer of novel therapeutics to treat fibrosis.

Fibrocor was established in 2017 as a collaboration of leading experts in fibrosis from University of Toronto-affiliated research institutions at St Michael’s and Mount Sinai hospitals.

The company has identified three programs at or near the pre-clinical candidate stage from a vast pool of novel fibrosis-related targets. Two small molecule programs, with the lead program in the PCC stage as of Q4 2023, and a second program in the late lead optimization stage (FIB992 and FIB991, respectively).

William Newsome III and Piet Wigerinck take top Fibrocor jobs
25 October 2023
Fibrocor Therapeutics formed to develop fibrotic disease treatments
17 January 2017
