Fidia Pharma Group

The company has an extensive product portfolio mainly based on natural and functionalized hyaluronic acid, in joint care, wound healing, ophthalmology, aesthetics and regenerative medicine. In March 2018, Fidia also announced positive efficacy and tolerability results from the trial of Oncofid P-B, an innovative paclitaxel-hyaluronan bioconjugate targeted to cancer cells in patients with primary or recurrent Ta G1-G2 papillary bladder cancer.

Fidia extends its global reach through wholly-owned subsidiaries and partners in 100 countries worldwide.