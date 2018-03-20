Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

fidia_company

Fidia Pharma Group

Fidia Pharma Group is a privately-held Italian pharmaceutical company, with R&D, manufacturing, marketing, and sales capabilities.

The company has an extensive product portfolio mainly based on natural and functionalized hyaluronic acid, in joint care, wound healing, ophthalmology, aesthetics and regenerative medicine. In March 2018, Fidia also  announced positive efficacy and tolerability results from the trial of Oncofid P-B, an innovative paclitaxel-hyaluronan bioconjugate targeted to cancer cells in patients with primary or recurrent Ta G1-G2 papillary bladder cancer.

Fidia extends its global reach through wholly-owned subsidiaries and partners in 100 countries worldwide.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Fidia Pharma Group News

Data bolsters Fidia's claims in papillary bladder cancer
19 March 2018
Fidia Farmaceutici enters Italian pediatric market segment
3 July 2015
Fidia completes establishment of operations in North America
8 July 2014
More Fidia Pharma Group news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze