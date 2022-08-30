Sunday 24 November 2024

Finch Therapeutics

A clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery platform to develop a novel class of orally-administered biological drugs.

Finch’s lead candidate, CP101, is in late-stage clinical development for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection and has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations from the US Food and Drug Administration. The firm's pipeline also includes FIN-211 for children with autism spectrum disorder and significant gastrointestinal symptoms, FIN-524 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn’s disease.

Following months of downward spiral of the company's stock, the microbiome company announced it would scrap the Phase III PRISM4 trial of its recurrent C. difficile infection (CDI) candidate CP101 in January 2023.

Latest Finch Therapeutics News

Faltering Finch struggles to stay aloft amid perfect storm
25 January 2023
Microbiome therapeutics finally ready to cross finishing line
26 October 2022
Takeda pulls out of deal with Finch on microbiome candidates for IBD
26 August 2022
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 12 — Mastering the microbiome
9 March 2022
