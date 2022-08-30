Finch Therapeutics

Finch’s lead candidate, CP101, is in late-stage clinical development for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection and has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations from the US Food and Drug Administration. The firm's pipeline also includes FIN-211 for children with autism spectrum disorder and significant gastrointestinal symptoms, FIN-524 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn’s disease.

Following months of downward spiral of the company's stock, the microbiome company announced it would scrap the Phase III PRISM4 trial of its recurrent C. difficile infection (CDI) candidate CP101 in January 2023.