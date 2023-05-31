The UK based company is developing a well-proven and comprehensively patented surface modification technology, that irreversibly attaches and stabilises bacteriophages on a wide range of carrier materials, thereby creating biologically active interventions.t is developing a well-proven and comprehensively patented surface modification technology, that irreversibly attaches and stabilises bacteriophages on a wide range

Fixed Phage’s technology can be applied across a number of industries including Food Freshness, Aquaculture as well as Animal and Human Health & Wellbeing.