Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

flagship_pioneering_company

Flagship Pioneering

A USA-based venture capital and private equity company focused on life sciences.

Flagship, which was founded in 2000 to offer an alternative to existing methods of entrepreneurial innovation, provides resources for its companies in order to invent breakthrough technologies and transform health care, while also aiming to give impressive returns to capital partners.

Denali Therapeutics, Moderna and Rubius Therapeutics are among the best-known successes among the member companies.

Overall, Flagship says that it has originated and fostered the development of around 100 science-based companies, resulting in more than $30 billion in aggregate value, thousands of patents, and a pipeline of more than 50 clinical development programs.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Flagship Pioneering News

Flagship reveals new agreements under Pfizer link-up
20 November 2024
Mirai Bio lures Bayer exec to be its president and COO
20 November 2024
A*STAR and Flagship deal to spur biotech innovation in Singapore
4 October 2024
Flagship unveils another new company, Mirai Bio
27 September 2024
More Flagship Pioneering news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze