Flagship Pioneering

Flagship, which was founded in 2000 to offer an alternative to existing methods of entrepreneurial innovation, provides resources for its companies in order to invent breakthrough technologies and transform health care, while also aiming to give impressive returns to capital partners.

Denali Therapeutics, Moderna and Rubius Therapeutics are among the best-known successes among the member companies.

Overall, Flagship says that it has originated and fostered the development of around 100 science-based companies, resulting in more than $30 billion in aggregate value, thousands of patents, and a pipeline of more than 50 clinical development programs.