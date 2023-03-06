Flamingo Therapeutics

In March 2023, Flamingo announced a merger with Dynacure to create a new oncology company, retaining the Flamingo name, advancing lead candidates danvatirsen and FTX-001. Flamingo’s investors, Kurma Partners and PMV, made a further investment in the company concurrent with the announcement.

Flamingo is advancing danvatirsen into Phase II testing with the PEMDA-HN study in head and neck cancer, which will evaluate the antisense oligonucleotide in combination with the checkpoint blocker Keytruda (pembrolizumab).

FTX-001, which is ready for investigational new drug (IND) filing, is targeting MALAT-1 in cancer. The long non-coding RNA (LncRNA) program is being prepared for clinical testing in solid tumors.