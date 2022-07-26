Flare Therapeutics

The USA-based company has uncovered druggable regions that are key targets for transcription factor regulation, to address mutations that cause disease. Flare’s drug discovery efforts to these regions has rapidly advanced, resulting in an emerging pipeline of drug programs, initially focused on precision oncology with future potential in neurology, rare genetic disorders, immunology and inflammation.

Flare launched in 2021 and is backed by founding investor Third Rock Ventures, as well as Boxer Capital, Nextech Invest, Casdin Capital, Invus Financial Advisors and Eventide Asset Management.

In March 2023, Flare announced an oversubscribed $123 million Series B financing which will support a planned clinical trial in 2023 for FX-909, a small molecule inhibitor targeting the PPARG transcription factor, in patients with advanced urothelial cancer, as well as the advancement of a pipeline of novel transcription factor targets in oncology, including nomination of at least one additional development candidate from the company’s research pipeline in 2024.