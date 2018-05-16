Sunday 24 November 2024

Follicum

Follicum is a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based drugs.

The primary focus is in hair growth stimulation, where Follicum has obtained very promising results with FOL-005 in a recently completed clinical trial.

Follicum also works in the diabetes space, where the drug candidate FOL-014 has demonstrated encouraging effects on insulin production in the pre-clinical phase.

The company was founded in 2011, and is based in Lund, Sweden. Follicum has been listed on the Swedish small-cap exchange Aktietorget since 2014.

Latest Follicum News

Update on Follicum's new diabetes drug class patent application
14 May 2018
BRIEF—Follicum identifies receptors in insulin-producing cells
29 January 2018
More Follicum news >


