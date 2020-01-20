Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

fortress_biotech_company

Fortress Biotech

A US biopharma focused on identifying, in-licensing and developing high-potential marketed and development-stage drugs and drug candidates.

The firm has five marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and more than 25 programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled companies and at partners that it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions.

Such product candidates span six large-market therapeutic areas, including oncology, rare diseases and gene therapy.

Fortress has established partnerships with some of the world’s leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Fortress Biotech News

Journey Medical reports positive results for rosacea candidate
11 July 2023
4DMT to acquire Aevitas asset for up to $140 million
24 April 2023
Avenue Thera inks licensing deal with Taiwan's AnnJi
2 March 2023
Urica Therapeutics names Jay Kranzler as CEO
3 October 2022
More Fortress Biotech news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze