Fortress Biotech

A US biopharma focused on identifying, in-licensing and developing high-potential marketed and development-stage drugs and drug candidates.

The firm has five marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and more than 25 programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled companies and at partners that it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions.

Such product candidates span six large-market therapeutic areas, including oncology, rare diseases and gene therapy.

Fortress has established partnerships with some of the world’s leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including Alexion Pharmaceuticals.