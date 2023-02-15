Sunday 24 November 2024

Frequency Therapeutics

A regenerative medicine company focused on developing therapeutics to activate a person’s innate potential to restore function.

The US-based company is pioneering a new category in regenerative medicine that aims to restore human function by developing therapeutics that activate a person’s innate regenerative potential within the body through the activation of progenitor cells.

The company’s lead preclinical program is designed to activate oligodendrocyte precursor cells with the goal of driving remyelination and potential functional recovery for individuals living with multiple sclerosis.

In February 2023, Frequency announced that it is terminating programs in sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) utilising FX-322, as it failed to meet the goal of a placebo-controlled Phase IIb study in people with acquired SNHL. The company also announced that it will be slashing its workforce by half.

Latest Frequency Therapeutics News

All-stock merger agreed for Korro Bio and Frequency Therapeutics
14 July 2023
Frequency Therapeutics tanks as hearing loss trial fails
14 February 2023
Frequency on the same wavelength as Astellas
17 July 2019
