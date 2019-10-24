Sunday 24 November 2024

G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer.

"The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs. Trilaciclib is a first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy. Trilaciclib has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA; a rolling NDA submission for small cell lung cancer will begin in 4Q19 and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.

Lerociclib is a differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies. G1T48 is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. G1 Therapeutics also has an active discovery program focused on cyclin-dependent kinase targets."

Latest G1 Therapeutics News

Pharmacosmos to acquire G1 Therapeutics
7 August 2024
G1 Therapeutics forced to plough on with trilaciclib trial
14 February 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to February 17, 2023
19 February 2023
Despite achieving co-primary endpoints, G1 Therapeutics scraps PRESERVE 1 trial
13 February 2023
