G1 Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer.

"The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs. Trilaciclib is a first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy. Trilaciclib has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA; a rolling NDA submission for small cell lung cancer will begin in 4Q19 and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.

Lerociclib is a differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies. G1T48 is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. G1 Therapeutics also has an active discovery program focused on cyclin-dependent kinase targets."