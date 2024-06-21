Privately-held GAIA is focused on the development of evidence-based, safe and accessible AI-powered digital therapeutics (DTx) that help patients restore and maintain their mental and physical health.





Introduction to GAIA

GAIA is well-established, with more than 20 years of experience, and has been operating cash-flow positive since its inception. From the beginning, GAIA’s focus has been on being an innovative R&D company.

Extensive Product Portfolio

The company has over 25 digital therapeutics (DTx) products. These products have been examined in more than 20 randomized clinical trials, involving over 7,000 patients, and have appeared in leading medical journals such as The Lancet Digital Health.

Effective and Safe Therapeutics

GAIA’s digital therapeutics offer the same effect sizes and safety profiles as modern medications. They treat patients suffering from serious diseases such as depression, anxiety, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, and long-COVID. Additionally, GAIA has developed therapies to support comorbidities for those suffering from cancer, epilepsy, and hypertension.

Solutions for Healthcare Providers

These products are developed as therapeutic solutions for physicians, psychotherapists, and payers who require reliable effect sizes and cost savings.

Highlight on deprexis

One of GAIA’s most-researched products is deprexis, an online program for the treatment of depression. It has been shown to effectively reduce symptoms of depression in 15 randomized controlled trials as well as in real-life clinical settings, with effect sizes similar to those of antidepressants.

Advanced AI Platform: broca

GAIA’s platform, ‘broca,’ is an artificial intelligence engine using both machine learning and, most recently, probability models. The original platform was developed in collaboration with the aerospace corporation Airbus over a decade ago.

Multidisciplinary Team

The company employs around 250 multidisciplinary experts from various fields, including physicians, psychotherapists, software engineers, legal and regulatory staff, and market access specialists.

Global Partnerships

GAIA has partnerships with teams from leading universities and corporations around the world. Currently, these partnerships span multiple geographies, including Europe, Asia, South America, and North America.



