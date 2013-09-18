Sunday 24 November 2024

Galapagos

A biotech company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing innovative medicines.

Galapagos' R&D capabilities cover multiple drug modalities, including small molecules and cell therapies. Its portfolio comprises discovery through to Phase IV programs in immunology, oncology, and other indications.  The company's first medicine for rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis is approved and available in Europe and Japan.

In 2021, pharma heavyweight Paul Stoffels became Galapagos' chief executive, major coup for the Belgian firm, which is collaborating with US biotech major Gilead Sciences in a multi-year partnership.

BridGene expands deal with Galapagos to develop cancer drugs
2 August 2024
Adaptimmune shares leap on Galapagos deal
31 May 2024
Galapagos invests in early pipeline with small molecule partnership
4 January 2024
Alfasigma to acquire Galapagos' Jyseleca business
2 January 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


