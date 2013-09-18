Galapagos' R&D capabilities cover multiple drug modalities, including small molecules and cell therapies. Its portfolio comprises discovery through to Phase IV programs in immunology, oncology, and other indications. The company's first medicine for rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis is approved and available in Europe and Japan.

In 2021, pharma heavyweight Paul Stoffels became Galapagos' chief executive, major coup for the Belgian firm, which is collaborating with US biotech major Gilead Sciences in a multi-year partnership.