The company is present in more than 100 countries with an extensive product portfolio to treat a range of dermatological conditions.
Galderma's chief executive is Flemming Ornskov, who previously led the transformation of biopharmaceutical company Shire to become the global leader in rare diseases.
The new owners intend to advance the current direction taken by Galderma’s management and focus on accelerating growth further by building on the company’s leading market positions and brands in a sector benefiting from strong innovation and demographic trends.
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze