Rebranded from Nestlé Skin Health, Galderma debuted in October 2019 as the world’s largest independent global dermatology company, following the completion of the 10.2 billion Swiss francs ($10.25 billion) acquisition by a group of investment funds..

The company is present in more than 100 countries with an extensive product portfolio to treat a range of dermatological conditions.

Galderma's chief executive is Flemming Ornskov, who previously led the transformation of biopharmaceutical company Shire to become the global leader in rare diseases.

The new owners intend to advance the current direction taken by Galderma’s management and focus on accelerating growth further by building on the company’s leading market positions and brands in a sector benefiting from strong innovation and demographic trends.

Latest Galderma News

Galderma touts Nemluvio’s blockbuster potential after FDA approval
14 August 2024
Galderma prices IPO at 53 francs per share
21 March 2024
Galderma smiling on frown lines and crow's feet data
30 November 2023
Phase III trials demonstrate nemolizumab's efficacy
13 October 2023
