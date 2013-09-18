Rebranded from Nestlé Skin Health, Galderma debuted in October 2019 as the world’s largest independent global dermatology company, following the completion of the 10.2 billion Swiss francs ($10.25 billion) acquisition by a group of investment funds..

The company is present in more than 100 countries with an extensive product portfolio to treat a range of dermatological conditions.

Galderma's chief executive is Flemming Ornskov, who previously led the transformation of biopharmaceutical company Shire to become the global leader in rare diseases.

The new owners intend to advance the current direction taken by Galderma’s management and focus on accelerating growth further by building on the company’s leading market positions and brands in a sector benefiting from strong innovation and demographic trends.