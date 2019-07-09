GamaMabs Pharma

GamaMabs' lead project is the monoclonal antibody (mAb) GM102, which targets anti-müllerian human receptor II, an unaddressed specific target in cancer.
The company develops low-fucose EMABling antibodies with increased tumor cell killing properties through the activation of immune system cells.
GamaMabs has a licensing agreement with MedImmune to develop an antibody drug conjugate targeting cancer.
The company was founded in 2013 in France.
