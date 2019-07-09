GamaMabs Pharma

A clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing optimized therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer.

GamaMabs' lead project is the monoclonal antibody (mAb) GM102, which targets anti-müllerian human receptor II, an unaddressed specific target in cancer.

The company develops low-fucose EMABling antibodies with increased tumor cell killing properties through the activation of immune system cells.

GamaMabs has a licensing agreement with MedImmune to develop an antibody drug conjugate targeting cancer.

The company was founded in 2013 in France.