GamaMabs Pharma

A clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing optimized therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer.

GamaMabs' lead project is the monoclonal antibody (mAb) GM102, which targets anti-müllerian human receptor II, an unaddressed specific target in cancer.

The company develops low-fucose EMABling antibodies with increased tumor cell killing properties through the activation of immune system cells.

GamaMabs has a licensing agreement with MedImmune to develop an antibody drug conjugate targeting cancer.

The company was founded in 2013 in France.

Latest GamaMabs Pharma News

Exelixis expands its biotherapeutics portfolio
5 May 2021
GamaMabs' murlentamab extends PFS in colorectal cancer patients
5 July 2019
Curie-Cancer renews research partnership with GamaMabs Pharma for ovarian cancer drug
16 December 2014
GamaMabs to use AstraZeneca's technology in hunt for new ADC therapy
10 October 2017
