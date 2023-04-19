Gamida Cell

A USA-based cell therapy company developing proprietary NAM-enabled cell therapies designed as a curative approach for patients with cancers and other serious diseases.

The company’s proprietary nicotinamide (NAM) technology leverages the properties of NAM to enhance and expand cells, creating allogeneic cell therapy products and candidates that are potentially curative for patients with hematologic malignancies.

These include Omisirge, an FDA-approved nicotinamide modified allogeneic hematopoietic progenitor cell therapy, and GDA-201, an intrinsic NK cell therapy candidate being investigated for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.