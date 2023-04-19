Sunday 24 November 2024

Gamida Cell

A USA-based cell therapy company developing proprietary NAM-enabled cell therapies designed as a curative approach for patients with cancers and other serious diseases.

The company’s proprietary nicotinamide (NAM) technology leverages the properties of NAM to enhance and expand cells, creating allogeneic cell therapy products and candidates that are potentially curative for patients with hematologic malignancies.

These include Omisirge, an FDA-approved nicotinamide modified allogeneic hematopoietic progenitor cell therapy, and GDA-201, an intrinsic NK cell therapy candidate being investigated for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

Latest Gamida Cell News

Going private last option for Gamida Cell to remain as going concern
28 March 2024
FDA approves Omisirge, a cell therapy for patients with blood cancers
18 April 2023
Acute lymphocytic leukemia market developments
30 January 2023
Gamida Cell and Lonza ink manufacturing deal for omidubicel
19 June 2019
