Founded in 2016, GammaDelta Therapeutics is an immunotherapy company incubated by UK-based venture capital firm Abingworth. The company is supported by Cancer Research Technology, King’s College London and the Francis Crick Institute.

GammaDelta Therapeutics was founded on new research into gamma delta (γδ) T cells, led by Professor Adrian Hayday and Dr Oliver Nussbaumer at King’s College London and the Francis Crick Institute, funded in part by the charity Cancer Research UK.

Gamma delta T cells are a unique and conserved population of lymphocytes that contribute to many types of immune responses and immunopathologies. The new company is focused on exploiting this work to develop improved immunotherapies for cancer and other serious immune related diseases.

Latest GammaDelta Therapeutics News

Takeda takes up option to buy GammaDelta Therapeutics
27 October 2021
GammaDelta spins out antibody company to modulate gamma delta T-cells
16 October 2019
Takeda invests heavily in British T cell technology
9 May 2017
GammaDelta Therapeutics raises seed funding from Abingworth
16 September 2016
More GammaDelta Therapeutics news >


