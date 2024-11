A Chinese biotech developing novel drugs in the field of NASH and PBC.

Gannex is a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed Ascletis Pharma (HKEX:1672), a Shanghai-headquartered company focused on viral diseases, oncology and NASH. It has two clinical stage NASH drug candidates with global rights against two different targets (THRβ and FXR) and one clinical-stage PBC drug candidate.