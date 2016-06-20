Sunday 24 November 2024

Ganymed Pharmaceuticals

Ganymed Pharmaceuticals AG is a German biotech company focusing on the development of a new class of therapeutic drugs called Ideal Monoclonal Antibodies (IMABs) for the treatment of solid cancers.

IMABs are unique in that they are highly selective for proteins which are present on tumor cells, but do not bind to healthy cells. This unmatched tumor cell specificity makes IMABs cancer cell selective, allowing them to efficiently kill tumor cells without harming normal healthy tissues.

Ganymed was founded in 2001 as a spin-off from the Universities of Mainz and Zurich. Its majority shareholder is ATS Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH. Other investors include Future Capital AG, MIG Fonds, FCPB Gany GmbH, and private individuals.

BioNTech and beyond: under the skin of one of Europe's leading biotech investors
27 January 2022
Astellas to buy Ganymed in potential $1.4 billion deal
28 October 2016
Ganymed Pharmaceuticals' IMAB362 to bring hope to gastric cancer patients, says analyst
17 June 2016
