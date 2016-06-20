Ganymed Pharmaceuticals AG is a German biotech company focusing on the development of a new class of therapeutic drugs called Ideal Monoclonal Antibodies (IMABs) for the treatment of solid cancers.

IMABs are unique in that they are highly selective for proteins which are present on tumor cells, but do not bind to healthy cells. This unmatched tumor cell specificity makes IMABs cancer cell selective, allowing them to efficiently kill tumor cells without harming normal healthy tissues.

Ganymed was founded in 2001 as a spin-off from the Universities of Mainz and Zurich. Its majority shareholder is ATS Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH. Other investors include Future Capital AG, MIG Fonds, FCPB Gany GmbH, and private individuals.