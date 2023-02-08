Sunday 24 November 2024

A company creating off-the-shelf, durable blood stem cell-based cellular therapies.

Garuda aims to emilimate the dependency on donor or patient cells for blood stem cell transplants.

The company's platform technology for generating off-the-shelf, self-renewing blood stem cells is poised to provide patients with rapid and broad access to consistent, durable, HLA-compatible and transgene-free blood stem cell therapies. Like bone marrow transplants, Garuda’s technology has the potential to address, and possibly cure, more than 120 diseases for a diverse population of patients with unmet medical need.

In February 2023, Garuda announced a $62 million Series B financing, bringing the ​​total amount of funding for the company to $134 million. Proceeds will be used to further advance the development of Garuda’s platform and enable the company to continue the advancement of its proprietary HSC-derived off-the-shelf, durable immune cell program for treating patients with oncologic disorders.

Latest Garuda Therapeutics News

Garuda gets $62 million to advance off-the-shelf stem cell platform
7 February 2023
