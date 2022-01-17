Sunday 24 November 2024

A consumer-centered biotherapeutics company advancing a new category of treatments for weight management and gut-related chronic diseases.

Its non-systemic superabsorbent hydrogels are the first and only made entirely from naturally derived building blocks, and they are inspired by the composition and mechanical properties of raw vegetables. They are administered in capsules to create a much larger volume of small, non-aggregating hydrogel pieces that become an integrated part of the meals, and act locally in the digestive system.

Gelesis' portfolio includes Plenity, a US Food and Drug Administration-cleared product to aid in weight management, as well as potential therapies in development for patients with type 2 diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and functional constipation.

Why are SPACs of interest to pharma and biotech?
1 April 2022
Gelesis Holdings starts life after Capstar SPAC deal
14 January 2022
Gelesis to go public via SPAC merger
20 July 2021
Gelesis raises $30 million to fund novel weight loss therapy
1 March 2018
