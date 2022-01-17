Gelesis Holdings

Its non-systemic superabsorbent hydrogels are the first and only made entirely from naturally derived building blocks, and they are inspired by the composition and mechanical properties of raw vegetables. They are administered in capsules to create a much larger volume of small, non-aggregating hydrogel pieces that become an integrated part of the meals, and act locally in the digestive system.

Gelesis' portfolio includes Plenity, a US Food and Drug Administration-cleared product to aid in weight management, as well as potential therapies in development for patients with type 2 diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and functional constipation.