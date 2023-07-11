Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

genequantum-large

GeneQuantum Healthcare

A global biopharmaceutical company developing ADCs using enzymatic site-specific conjugation technology.

The Beijing-based company has built the comprehensive underlying technology systems iLDC and iGDC, which can provide a full-process solution for various conjugates from molecular design to commercial production. This platform has enebaled GeneQuantum to develop multiple ADCs for clinical stage which have cross-generational advantages in process quality and metabolic stability.

In July 2023, GeneQuantum expanded its partnership with South Korean biotech Aimed Bio, a spin-off from Samsung Medical Center. This strategic collaboration aims to jointly develop up to five new ADC drugs to address unmet clinical needs. It adds to an around $1 billion collaboration signed by GeneQuantum earlier in 2023 with Pyramid Bio.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest GeneQuantum Healthcare News

Nona Biosciences enters into strategic collab with GeneQuantum
15 November 2023
GeneQuantum expands deal with Aimed Bio to develop five innovative ADC drugs
10 July 2023
Pyramid Bio wagers $1B to expand oncology pipeline
14 April 2023
More GeneQuantum Healthcare news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze