GeneQuantum Healthcare

The Beijing-based company has built the comprehensive underlying technology systems iLDC and iGDC, which can provide a full-process solution for various conjugates from molecular design to commercial production. This platform has enebaled GeneQuantum to develop multiple ADCs for clinical stage which have cross-generational advantages in process quality and metabolic stability.

In July 2023, GeneQuantum expanded its partnership with South Korean biotech Aimed Bio, a spin-off from Samsung Medical Center. This strategic collaboration aims to jointly develop up to five new ADC drugs to address unmet clinical needs. It adds to an around $1 billion collaboration signed by GeneQuantum earlier in 2023 with Pyramid Bio.