Generex Biotechnology

A Canadian company that engages in the research, development, and commercialization of drug delivery systems and technologies for metabolic and immunological diseases.

It develops a proprietary platform technology for the oral administration of large molecule drugs, including proteins, peptides, monoclonal antibodies, hormones, and vaccines.

The company's products include Generex Oral-lyn, an insulin spray formulation used for the treatment of Type-1 and Type-2 diabetes; Glucose RapidSpray, which provides an alternative for people who require additional glucose in their diet, and delivers glucose formulation directly into the mouth; BaBOOM! Energy Spray, an instant energy spray designed to increase energy levels for sports, work, study, travel, and overall fatigue; and Crave-NX, a fat-free glucose spray that is used as an aid for dieters.

Generex's products under development include medicinal chewing gum for the treatment of Type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; morphine and fentanyl products for breakthrough and postoperative pain; and AE37, an immunotherapeutic vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with HER-2/neu positive breast cancer.

The company markets its products through distributors and retail chains in Canada, the USA and Ecuador. It has collaboration with Fertin Pharma for the development of a metformin medicinal chewing gum.

In addition to advancing a legacy portfolio of immune-oncology assets, medical devices, and diagnostics, Generex is focused on an acquisition strategy of buying businesses that complement existing assets and provide immediate sources of revenue and working capital.

Generex acquires further 38% of subsidiary Olaregen Therapeutix
18 August 2019
Generex Biotech acquires control of Regentys
8 January 2019
Generex highlights pipeline potential of Antigen Express subsidiary
10 February 2013
Breast cancer therapy news at SABCS
9 December 2011
