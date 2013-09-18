Generex Biotechnology

A Canadian company that engages in the research, development, and commercialization of drug delivery systems and technologies for metabolic and immunological diseases.

It develops a proprietary platform technology for the oral administration of large molecule drugs, including proteins, peptides, monoclonal antibodies, hormones, and vaccines.

The company's products include Generex Oral-lyn, an insulin spray formulation used for the treatment of Type-1 and Type-2 diabetes; Glucose RapidSpray, which provides an alternative for people who require additional glucose in their diet, and delivers glucose formulation directly into the mouth; BaBOOM! Energy Spray, an instant energy spray designed to increase energy levels for sports, work, study, travel, and overall fatigue; and Crave-NX, a fat-free glucose spray that is used as an aid for dieters.

Generex's products under development include medicinal chewing gum for the treatment of Type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; morphine and fentanyl products for breakthrough and postoperative pain; and AE37, an immunotherapeutic vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with HER-2/neu positive breast cancer.

The company markets its products through distributors and retail chains in Canada, the USA and Ecuador. It has collaboration with Fertin Pharma for the development of a metformin medicinal chewing gum.

In addition to advancing a legacy portfolio of immune-oncology assets, medical devices, and diagnostics, Generex is focused on an acquisition strategy of buying businesses that complement existing assets and provide immediate sources of revenue and working capital.