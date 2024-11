A Californian biotech company utilising AI to discover novel and breakthrough treatments for patients with severe and devastating conditions.

Genesis is using a proprietary generative and predictive AI platform called GEMS (Genesis Exploration of Molecular Space) to accelerate and optimize small molecule drug discovery. The GEMS platform integrates deep learning-based predictive models, molecular simulations, and chemically aware language models.

In August 2023, Genesis closed an oversubscribed $200 million round of Series B financing.