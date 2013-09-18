The French company's R&D is focused on three franchises: cholestatic diseases, acute-on-chronic-liver-failure (ACLF) and NASH diagnostics. In its cholestatic diseases franchise, ELATIVE, a Phase III global trial evaluating elafibranor in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), is underway. Topline data is expected to be announced in the second quarter 2023.

Genfit is also developing GNS561 in cholangiocarcinoma following the acquisition of exclusive rights in this indication from Genoscience Pharma in 2021. In ACLF, a Phase I program with nitazoxanide has been initiated in 2021, and Genfit further expanded its ACLF pipeline in 2022 via the acquisition of Swiss-based clinical-stage company Versantis, picking up a Phase II ready program evaluating liposomes technology and a preclinical stage small molecule.