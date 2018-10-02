Sunday 24 November 2024

GenScript Biotech Corporation is a Hong Kong-listed reagents services provider.

Established in 2002 in New Jersey, USA, the company was the first to commercialize gene synthesis and successfully establish fully integrated capabilities for custom peptide synthesis, protein expression and engineering, custom antibody development and engineering, animal model development, in vitro/in vivo pharmacology as well as a variety of catalogue products, industrial enzymes and microbial reagents.

After almost two decades of fast growth in developing biological reagents, the company has expanded its business into immunotherapy, CDMO, laboratory equipment, and the microbial industry.

Frosty geopolitics prompt Legend to reshape ownership
24 October 2024
Look back at pharma news in the week to June 12, 2020
14 June 2020
Legend Biotech leaps after it prices IPO
8 June 2020
Merck KGaA to provide extensive biotech support to GenScript in China
19 March 2019
