"GentiBio, Inc., is an early stage biotherapeutics company co-founded by pioneers in Treg biology and synthetic immunology to develop engineered regulatory T cells (EngTregs) programmed to treat autoimmune, alloimmune, autoinflammatory and allergic diseases."

"GentiBio’s proprietary autologous and allogeneic EngTregs platform integrates key complimentary technologies needed to successfully restore immune tolerance and overcome major limitations in existing regulatory T-cell therapeutics."

"GentiBio is at the forefront of leveraging a unique therapeutic modality that can be used to address the fundamental cause of many diseases that result from overshooting and/or malfunctioning of the immune system."

Latest GentiBio News

GentiBio names Mark Bach as chief medical officer
30 September 2024
GentiBio could earn $1.9 billion under IBD deal with BMS
10 August 2022
BRIEF—GentiBio launches with $20 million in seed funding
5 August 2020
