US-based medical device company GI Dynamics (ASX: GID) is the developer and marketer of EndoBarrier, a breakthrough device that represents an entirely new class of non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical therapy for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and/or obesity.

EndoBarrier is approved and commercially available in multiple countries outside the USA; and GI Dynamics is conducting a pivotal clinical trial of EndoBarrier (the ENDO Trial) in the USA for the treatment of patients who have uncontrolled type 2 diabetes and are obese.

Founded in 2003, GI Dynamics is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, with offices in Europe and Australia. Through its patented EndoBarrier Therapy, GI Dynamics is poised to address the growing diabetes and obesity patient populations, which have reached epidemic proportions and represent two of the largest healthcare markets globally.

