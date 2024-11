A US biotech advancing transformative antibody drugs for infectious disease, immunodeficiency disorders, transplant rejection, and checkpoint resistant cancers by leveraging industry-leading, single-cell technologies.

GigaGen's pipeline includes GIGA-2050, which is in development for COVID-19, and the oncology candidate GIGA-564. Both drugs were in IND-enabling studies in August 2020.

The San Francisco firm claims that these candidates have the potential to translate into therapies with improved efficacy and safety profiles.