GoLiver Therapeutics

A spin-off from the INSERM and University of Nantes, focused on developing cell-based advanced therapy medicinal products to respond to an urgent unmet medical need in transplantation.

Indeed, the French company's aim is to prove that regenerative medicine can be an alternative to liver transplantation.

Despite the complexity of the cell production chain and of cell-based drugs, GoLiver claims to have developed a specific process for producing hepatocytes entirely in vitro from pluripotent stem cells, which are able to self-renew in culture and differentiate themselves into many different cell types.

GoLiver’s ambition is to build a reliable, safe, reproducible, robust and economical production platform. The goal is to meet large-scale demand and deliver an innovative cell-based drug that is available to all patients, and at an acceptable cost for healthcare systems.

GoLiver seeks regenerative alternative to liver transplantation
12 December 2019
