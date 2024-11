South Korea-based Hanmi Pharmaceutical is seeking to be a world-leading pharma company focused on developing new biologics, new chemical entities, and innovative new drugs.

The company, established in 1973, has a motto ‘to develop better drugs for precious lives’, and aims to advance to the global market as a representative of the Korean pharmaceutical industry by focusing on research and development.

It is expected to become the first Korean company to develop a new global drug as clinical trials are conducted in the USA and Europe to develop diabetes and anti-cancer drugs.