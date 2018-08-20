Harbour BioMed is building its robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners and select acquisitions.



The Sino-American company's proprietary antibody technology platforms Harbour Mice generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Building upon the HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE) are capable of delivering tumor killing effects unachievable by traditional combination therapies. Integrating Harbour Mice, HBICE with single B cell cloning platform, its antibody discovery engine is highly unique and efficient for development of next generation therapeutic antibodies.