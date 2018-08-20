Sunday 24 November 2024

Harbour BioMed

A global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on oncology and immunology.

Harbour BioMed is building its robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners and select acquisitions.

The Sino-American company's proprietary antibody technology platforms Harbour Mice generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Building upon the HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE) are capable of delivering tumor killing effects unachievable by traditional combination therapies. Integrating Harbour Mice, HBICE with single B cell cloning platform, its antibody discovery engine is highly unique and efficient for development of next generation therapeutic antibodies.

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to February 17, 2023
19 February 2023
Harbour BioMed inks licensing deal with Cullinan
14 February 2023
Harbour BioMed leaps on news of deal with Moderna
11 November 2022
Harbour BioMed soars on antibody deal with AstraZeneca
8 April 2022
