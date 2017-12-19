Sunday 24 November 2024

Harpoon Therapeutics

A clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases.

T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor. Harpoon’s third proprietary technology platform, extended release TriTAC-XR, is designed to mitigate cytokine release syndrome.

In Janaury 2024, US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) entered into a definitive agreement under which Merck, through a subsidiary, to acquire Harpoon Therapeutics for $23.00 per share.

Latest Harpoon Therapeutics News

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 12, 2024
14 January 2024
Merck expands oncology pipeline with Harpoon acquisition
9 January 2024
AbbVie walks away from deal with Harpoon Therapeutics
14 September 2023
Jerry McMahon to navigate STORM into lab
7 September 2022
