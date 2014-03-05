Sunday 24 November 2024

Hawaii Biotech is a privately held biotechnology company focused on the development of prophylactic vaccines for established and emerging infectious diseases and anti-toxin drugs for biological threats.

HBI has developed proprietary expertise in the production of recombinant proteins that have application to the manufacture of safe and effective vaccines, diagnostic kits and as research tools. HBI completed successful first-in-human Phase I clinical studies with both West Nile virus and dengue vaccines in healthy human subjects.

HBI is currently engaged in the development of a product pipeline of recombinant subunit vaccines, including vaccine candidates for West Nile virus, tick-borne flavivirus, malaria, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever and discovery of small molecule anti-toxin drugs for anthrax and botulism.

HBI, founded in Hawaii in 1982, is headquartered in suburban Honolulu.

Hawaii Biotech awarded $5.5million government grant for botulism therapy
5 March 2014
