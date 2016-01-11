Japan’s Healios is engaged in the development of ophthalmological surgery adjuvants; and research, development, and manufacture of cell therapy products and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the US.

The company offers HLM0022, a compound drug for the treatment of ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing cellular and tissue-based products comprising HLM0021 indicated for vitreous and cataract surgeries; HLM0023 indicated for vitreous surgery; and HLCR011 and HLCR012 that are iPSC regenerative medicines for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration. Healios K.K. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.