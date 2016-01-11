Sunday 24 November 2024

Japan’s Healios is engaged in the development of ophthalmological surgery adjuvants; and research, development, and manufacture of cell therapy products and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the US.

The company offers HLM0022, a compound drug for the treatment of ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing cellular and tissue-based products comprising HLM0021 indicated for vitreous and cataract surgeries; HLM0023 indicated for vitreous surgery; and HLCR011 and HLCR012 that are iPSC regenerative medicines for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration. Healios K.K. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Latest Healios News

Healios and Athersys enter into regenerative medicine partnership
11 January 2016
BRIEF—Athersys and Healios expand collaboration in regenerative medicine
13 March 2018
