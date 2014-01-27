Sunday 24 November 2024

USA-based HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB: HPPI) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and plans to commercialize innovative therapeutics for patients with cancer.

It is focused on the development of therapies for a variety of cancers, with initial emphasis in the US market, based upon the use of the currently marketed drug itraconazole.  It is the exclusive licensee of a new, patented formulation of itraconazole, known as SUBA-Itraconazole. It believes that this new formulation of itraconazole could affect the Hedgehog signaling pathway in cells, a major regulator of many fundamental cellular processes, which could in turn impact the development and growth of certain cancers.

In January it announced plans to repurpose a patented, specially formulated version of the Food and Drug Administration-approved anti-fungal drug itraconazole (known as SUBA-Itraconazole) as a cancer inhibitor.

HedgePath Pharma to repurpose antifungal drug as cancer inhibitor
9 January 2014
