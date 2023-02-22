Sunday 24 November 2024

Hemab Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotech company developing the first prophylactic therapeutics for serious, underserved bleeding and thrombotic disorders.

Based in the USA and Denmark, Hemab is progressing a pipeline of monoclonal and bispecific antibody-based therapeutics to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with high unmet need.

The company’s strategic guidance, Hemab 1-2-5, targets the development of five clinical assets by 2025 to deliver long-awaited innovation for patients with Factor VII Deficiency, Bernard Soulier syndrome, Von Willebrand disease, hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (or Osler-Weber-Rendu disease), congenital antithrombin III deficiency, and other serious disorders.

Hemab Therapeutics raises $135 million in Series B financing
21 February 2023
