A pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases.

The publicly-traded company headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals and Immugenyx, located at its state-of-the-art research facility in New York City. The company is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.