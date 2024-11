A Danish biotech developing novel immunotherapies that target the Human Endogenous Retroviruses (HERVs) as tumor and senescence-specific antigens.

Formerly known as InProTher Aps, Hervolution’s pipeline includes therapies targeting the expression of HERV proteins, including in prostate, pancreatic, breast and other cancers. The firm is also working on degenerative diseases like multiple sclerosis (MS) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).