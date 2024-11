HiFiBiO commercializes proprietary single cell technologies for applications in drug and biomarker discovery and development.

In 2018, HiFiBiO received $37.5 million in Series B funding from sources including Sequoia Capital and LYFE Capital.

In July of the same year, HiFiBiO entered into a strategic partnership with Japanese pharma major Takeda to focus on discovering therapies in Takeda's key therapy areas.