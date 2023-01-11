Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

HighTide Therapeutics

A globally integrated clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel multifunctional therapies for metabolic and digestive diseases.

The Chinese company’s lead drug candidate, HTD1801, is a first-in-class new molecular entity, currently in clinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), severe hypertriglyceridemia, and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).

HTD1801 has received Fast Track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for both NASH and PSC, as well as Orphan Drug designation for PSC. In China, HTD1801 has been included in the National Major New Drug Innovation Program.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest HighTide Therapeutics News

BRIEF—$107 million series C raise for HighTide Therapeutics
6 January 2023
More HighTide Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze