HighTide Therapeutics

The Chinese company’s lead drug candidate, HTD1801, is a first-in-class new molecular entity, currently in clinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), severe hypertriglyceridemia, and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).

HTD1801 has received Fast Track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for both NASH and PSC, as well as Orphan Drug designation for PSC. In China, HTD1801 has been included in the National Major New Drug Innovation Program.