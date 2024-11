Hikma Pharmaceuticals is a fast growing multinational group focused on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad range of both branded and non-branded generic and in-licensed products.

Hikma operates through three businesses: "Branded", "Injectables" and "Generics", based principally in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA"), where it is a market leader, the United States and Europe.

In 2014, Hikma achieved revenues of US$1,489 million and profit attributable to shareholders of US$299 million.