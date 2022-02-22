Sunday 24 November 2024

A US genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare diseases by addressing the underlying cause of the disease.

Homology’s clinical programs include HMI-102, an investigational gene therapy for adults with phenylketonuria (PKU); HMI-103, a gene editing candidate for PKU; and HMI-203, an investigational gene therapy for Hunter syndrome.

Additional programs focus on metachromatic leukodystrophy, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other diseases.

Homology’s proprietary platform is designed to utilize its family of 15 human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality, as well as to deliver one-time gene therapy to produce antibodies throughout the body through the GTx-mAb platform.

Latest Homology Medicines News

Q32 Bio raises new money and goes public via reverse merger
20 November 2023
Homology soars as it considers strategic options
31 July 2023
Homology shares slide on FDA hold setback in PKU
21 February 2022
Oxford Biomedica and Homology Medicines launch US business as John Dawson retires
28 January 2022
