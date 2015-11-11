Sunday 24 November 2024

I-novion is a privately-owned biotech company that offers proprietary formulation-based solutions to greatly prolong the duration of drug release.

The US-based company holds exclusive worldwide rights to the pentablock co-polymer technology platform originally developed by Dr Ashim Mitra and colleagues at the University of Missouri, Kansas City.

I-novion is pursuing collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for the application of its technology in the development of novel proprietary therapeutic products. It is also developing its internal pipeline of products.

