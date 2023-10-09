Iambic Therapeutics

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in La Jolla, California, Iambic has developed a platform which has been demonstrated to deliver high-quality, differentiated therapeutics to clinic and across multiple target classes and mechanisms of action.

In October 2023, Iambic announced the closing of an oversubscribed $100 million Series B financing co-led by Ascenta Capital and Abingworth. Iambic intends to use the proceeds to advance multiple candidates into clinical development, expand its pipeline with additional candidates with best-in-class and first-in-class potential, and continue to innovate and build next-generation AI and automation technologies for drug discovery. It plans to leverage NVIDIA technology such as the NVIDIA DGX Cloud AI supercomputing platform and the NVIDIA BioNeMo cloud service to accelerate discovery.