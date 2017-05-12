Sunday 24 November 2024

Idorsia

A Swiss pharmaceutical research company specialized in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules.

The company has a diverse clinical development pipeline comprising several compounds being investigated in multiple therapeutic areas, including central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular disorders, immunological disorders and orphan diseases. Idorsia's development compounds target a number of different diseases such as resistant hypertension, systemic lupus erythematosus, chronic insomnia and Fabry disease, among others.

Idorsia's lead product, Quviviq (daridorexant), received US approval for 25mg and 50mg doses for the treatment of adults with insomnia in early 2022.

The drug is also approved in Switzerland, having received marketing authorization in December 2022; under review in Canada; and successfully completed Phase III trials in Japan with a filing expected in H1 2023.

Latest Idorsia News

Nxera Pharma and Antiverse partner on GPCRs
5 November 2024
Nxera Pharma and Shionogi partner on Quviviq
1 October 2024
Nxera Pharma’s Quviviq approved in Japan for insomnia
24 September 2024
Nxera Pharma to receive $35 million from Neurocrine
2 September 2024
More Idorsia news >


