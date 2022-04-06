Sunday 24 November 2024

Iktos

Incorporated in October 2016, Iktos is a start-up company specializing in the development of artificial intelligence solutions applied to chemical research, more specifically medicinal chemistry and new drug design.

Iktos is developing a proprietary and innovative solution based on deep learning generative models, which enables, using existing data, the design of molecules that are optimized in silico to meet all the success criteria of a small molecule discovery project.

In April 2022, Iktos announced a strategic collaboration agreement Teijin Pharma.

Under the agreement, Iktos' generative modelling technology will be implemented and applied to several Teijin Pharma’s small molecule drug discovery projects to expedite the identification of potential pre-clinical candidates.

Iktos and Teijin will collaborate in developing new AI technology aiming to bring further improvement and speed to the drug design process, leveraging Iktos’ proprietary know-how in AI for computer-aided drug design and complementing Teijin’s research and development capabilities. No financial terms of the deal were disclosed.

Prior to this deal, Iktos has entered into a collaboration with Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical and with South Korean biotech Astrogen to try to discover new small molecules for Parkinson's disease.

Iktos and Teijin Pharma ink AI research deal
5 April 2022
Ono enters AI collaboration with Iktos
30 March 2022
Franco-Korean collab aims at efficient small molecule discovery
7 January 2022
BRIEF—Almirall to use AI to speed up drug discovery
12 December 2019
