A French clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of biotherapies that have the ability to balance the immune system and revolutionize the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders (ADs).

ILTOO Pharma is developing regulatory T cell-mediated immunotherapies.

Its lead product, ILT-101 (Aldesleukin/Proleukin) is a low dose human recombinant interleukin 2 (rhIL2), for the treatment of allergic rhinoconjunctivitic, metastatic renal cell carcinoma and metastatic melanoma.

ILTOO’s vision is that, along with corticosteroids and anti-TNFs antibodies, IL2-mediated immunotherapy will become the next-generation standard of care for treating ADs.

Systemic lupus erythematosus and recently diagnosed type-1 diabetes have been selected as top priority indications.

By targeting an immunological imbalance which is the common root cause of ADs, ILT-101 has the potential to bring an enhanced therapeutic benefit to a wide spectrum of patients affected by ADs.