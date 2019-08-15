ILTOO Pharma is developing regulatory T cell-mediated immunotherapies.
Its lead product, ILT-101 (Aldesleukin/Proleukin) is a low dose human recombinant interleukin 2 (rhIL2), for the treatment of allergic rhinoconjunctivitic, metastatic renal cell carcinoma and metastatic melanoma.
ILTOO’s vision is that, along with corticosteroids and anti-TNFs antibodies, IL2-mediated immunotherapy will become the next-generation standard of care for treating ADs.
Systemic lupus erythematosus and recently diagnosed type-1 diabetes have been selected as top priority indications.
By targeting an immunological imbalance which is the common root cause of ADs, ILT-101 has the potential to bring an enhanced therapeutic benefit to a wide spectrum of patients affected by ADs.
