Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

iltoo-pharma_company_logo

ILTOO Pharma

A French clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of biotherapies that have the ability to balance the immune system and revolutionize the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders (ADs).

ILTOO Pharma is developing regulatory T cell-mediated immunotherapies.

Its lead product, ILT-101 (Aldesleukin/Proleukin) is a low dose human recombinant interleukin 2 (rhIL2), for the treatment of allergic rhinoconjunctivitic, metastatic renal cell carcinoma and metastatic melanoma.

ILTOO’s vision is that, along with corticosteroids and anti-TNFs antibodies, IL2-mediated immunotherapy will become the next-generation standard of care for treating ADs.

Systemic lupus erythematosus and recently diagnosed type-1 diabetes have been selected as top priority indications.

By targeting an immunological imbalance which is the common root cause of ADs, ILT-101 has the potential to bring an enhanced therapeutic benefit to a wide spectrum of patients affected by ADs.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest ILTOO Pharma News

Servier signs deal on licensing lupus target
31 May 2017
More ILTOO Pharma news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze