A clinical-stage biotech company developing in vivo molecular imaging agents based on antibody fragment technology.

The USA-based company re-engineers therapeutic antibodies against biologically important targets into small proteins optimized for diagnostic imaging with positron emission tomography (PET).

ImaginAb's pipeline is based on its proprietary minibody and cys-diabody platform, with its lead candidate, 89Zr crefmirlimab berdoxam (CD8 ImmunoPET agent), in Phase II trials.