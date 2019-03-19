A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for people living with sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies.

Imara is currently developing IMR-687, a molecule inhibitor of PDE9, to treat patients with sickle cell disease. IMR-687 was specifically designed to treat patients by both reducing red blood cell sickling and blockage of blood vessels that are underlying causes of the pathology of sickle cell disease.

The USA-based company was launched out of orphan drug accelerator Cydan Development with financing from life science investors NEA, Pfizer Venture Investments, Lundbeckfond Ventures, Bay City Capital and Alexandria Venture Investments.