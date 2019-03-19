Sunday 24 November 2024

Imara

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for people living with sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies.

Imara is currently developing IMR-687, a molecule inhibitor of PDE9, to treat patients with sickle cell disease. IMR-687 was specifically designed to treat patients by both reducing red blood cell sickling and blockage of blood vessels that are underlying causes of the pathology of sickle cell disease.

The USA-based company was launched out of orphan drug accelerator Cydan Development with financing from life science investors NEA, Pfizer Venture Investments, Lundbeckfond Ventures, Bay City Capital and Alexandria Venture Investments.

Latest Imara News

Enliven Therapeutics raises $165 million
24 February 2023
Enliven comes to the rescue of Imara
14 October 2022
Skeleton crew keeps lights on as Imara faces uncertain future
19 April 2022
Imara slumps as it drops development sickle cell candidate tovinontrine
6 April 2022
